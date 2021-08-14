Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad split after 7 years together: 'It's hard, it was a big decision'

Jon Gosselin announced that he and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad have ended their seven-year relationship. In an interview with The Sun, the 44-year-old Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed the couple's separation."It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," he said.

Jon, according to PEOPLE further added, "We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would. I still love and care for Colleen but we've both determined that it's the natural end." According to Gosselin, the couple's relationship began to have problems near the end of 2020. He was hospitalized for 11 days while fighting COVID-19 and then missed work for 47 days, straining his relationship despite Conrad being "very supportive," he claimed. Conrad was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, which added to his troubles. Gosselin said that he originally "wanted to see it through and support her through her treatment and work through it all," but they decided to "end" their relationship because they "were both ready."

"It's always very difficult to end a relationship, but I think we've given it a pretty good go," he said, noting that they had a "mutual" breakup. Interestingly, Gosselin and Conrad met as children in Pennsylvania, but their romance didn't begin until 2014. The reality star and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, have eight children: twins Cara and Mady, 20 years old, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah, 17 years old. Conrad, on the other hand, has two children from a previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Conrad told out about her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram only days before Jon announced their separation.

