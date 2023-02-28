Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola get engaged after dating for 2 years; Report

If a new report by PEOPLE is to be believed, the actors are gearing up to wed each other after dating for two years. The lovebirds reportedly first met on the sets of Mad Men in the year 2015. They were then spotted together several times before being romantically linked for the first time in 2015.

PEOPLE reached out to Jon Hamm’s rep for a comment, however, there has been no response yet.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jon Hamm: 6 memorable roles of the actor that simply won our hearts

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola’s relationship timeline

When Jon Hamm met Anna, he was in a relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt. The former couple then broke up after being together for 18 years.

Rumours about Hamm and Osceola’s romance first started doing the rounds in 2020 when the couple was spotted together multiple times. From stepping out for meals together to playing tennis and spending quality time on the beach – they were photographed on all these occasions. Moreover, they also went on a vacation to Italy in September 2021.

Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at an Oscars afterparty. They also arrived together at a screening of their film Confess, Fletch.