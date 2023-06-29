Jon Hamm flaunts his wedding ring for the first time after marrying Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm, the popular American actor who is best known for his performance as Don Draper in the famous period drama Mad Men, has been making headlines lately with the reports on his wedding. The 52-year-old actor tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola, who was his co-star in the Mad Men finale episode. As per the reports, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot on June 27, Tuesday, in the same location where the Mad Men finale was shot, and the couple first met.

Jon Hamm flaunts his wedding ring

According to the latest reports by Hollywood Life, Jon Hamm recently made his first public appearance post-wedding in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, as stepped out for a solo walk. Interestingly, the newly married actor was sported flaunting his wedding ring, which is made of gold with a single piece of diamond in its center. In the pictures which are now winning the internet, Hamm is seen acing a casual look in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of dark blue bermudas. He completed his look with a grey cap, a pair of sunglasses, and walking shoes.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola's love story

The Good Omens actor met Anna Osceola on the sets of the Mad Men finale, in which she made a cameo appearance in the role of a receptionist. When the couple first met, Jon Hamm was still in a relationship with his ex-partner, Jennifer Westfeldt. According to the reports by Hollywood Life, Hamm reconnected with Osceola after his break-up and became friends. The couple eventually started dating but kept their relationship a secret for some time. They made their first official red carpet appearance in 2022. Later, in February 2023, it was confirmed that Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are engaged.

As reported earlier, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola reportedly chose the theme song of the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice, as their walk-up song as they walked down the aisle. Many renowned celebs, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey, attended the wedding.

ALSO READ: Who is Anna Osceola? 5 things to know about Mad Men actor Jon Hamm’s new wife