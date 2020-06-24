Jon Hamm officially off the market after being single for four years; Is dating THIS Mad Men co star

Jon Ham, 49, has been sparking romance rumors with a certain Mad Men alum since the beginning of this year. Read on to find out who it is.

Hollywood heartthrob Jon Hamm, who is equally popular in movies and television for his acting stint, has also been in news for his personal life apart from his professional life. The actor made headlines following reports of his alleged relationship with his 'Mad Men' co-star, Anna Osceola. Jon Hamm has reportedly been spotted multiple times with Anna Osceola on various occasions, in the last few months in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report from US Weekly, last month the alleged couple were spotted enjoying a tennis game together. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were spotted in casual and comfy outfits at a tennis court in Los Angeles in May, with masks on their faces and sunglasses and caps. In the last year, Jon Hamm was linked to Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus.

In the year 2015, the 'Mad Men' actor broke up with his girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt. In 1997, the pair had started dating and had been together for nearly 18 years before choosing to split.

On the film front, Jon Hamm has a big project under his belt in the form of the much-awaited Top Gun: Maverick that has Hollywood star Tom Cruise in lead. The action drama venture is slated to release on December, 23, 2020.

