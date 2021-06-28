Jon Hamm recalls the first time he met Tom Cruise; Reveals why he dropped his ‘jaws on the ground’

Jon Hamm recently gave fans insight into what happened when he first met Tom Cruise back in the day. Scroll down to see what he said.

Mad Men alum Jon Hamm recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and got candid about the first time he met Tom Cruise. In the rare chat with Fallon, the 50-year-old who recently worked with Tom, 58, on the film Top Gun: Maverick, said that the duo met years earlier at a famous star’s house party.

“I had actually met Tom a long time before. I was at Jimmy Kimmel‘s house and he was having a football-watching party on a Sunday, as you do,” Jon said. “The rumour got around, ‘Someone said Tom Cruise is coming today.’ And it’s like, ‘It’s a football party. It’s a bunch of idiots eating pizza and drinking beer. Tom Cruise is not coming to this football party.’ Cut to three minutes later, Tom Cruise walks in with his mom. Mom Cruise.”

“Cut to the reverse of this, just 40 dudes with their jaws on the ground,” Jon said. Jon said that he brought up the party to Tom when they were on set and he remembered having a great time. While talking about working with the actor, he said, “Tom is the most giving, wonderful guy. He’s the first guy in and the last guy out. He’s the hardest-working guy on set. He’s always in a good mood. He’s got all the heavy-lifting to do. He’s inspirational, I’ll tell you that much.”

