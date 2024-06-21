Jon Hamm Reveals After Soprano Star James Gandolfini's Death His Son 'Reached Out' To Him; Says 'He's My Buddy'

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of death.

After popular American actor and Soprano star James Gandolfini's sudden death in 2013, Jon Hamm took his son Michael under his wing. Gandolfini died of a heart attack at 51, leaving Michael just 14. Jon Hamm, now 53, shared that Michael reached out to him, encouraged by his late father.

"He said, My dad told me you were a good guy,” Jon Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter, emotional about the moment. Hamm responded to Michael, now 25, saying, “OK, let's be friends. And he is. He's my buddy."

Jon Hamm Mentors Gandolfini's Son, Now an Actor

Jon Hamm said he has been mentoring Michael, who has taken up acting and reprised his father's role as Tony Soprano in the 2021 prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

The Town actor Hamm noted he didn't know James well but now shares an interesting connection with his son. Both actors had a similar relationship with their iconic characters, Tony Soprano and Don Draper.

Hamm said his Mad Men character was celebrated for the wrong reasons, with people seeing Don as a paragon of masculinity despite his flaws. James had a similar experience with Tony Soprano, and Bryan Cranston felt the same about Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Gandolfini's son Michael clarifies: I Played Tony, Not My Dad

Michael expressed to PEOPLE during the film's release that while portraying his father's character was a significant responsibility, he made it clear that he wasn't portraying his dad; rather, he was embodying the character of Tony.

Michael expressed his honor to be part of The Many Saints of Newark, highlighting its significance as a long-awaited tale of Tony Soprano's upbringing in Newark and his transformation into a mob boss under the influence of his uncle Dickie.

Playing a young Tony helped Michael appreciate his father's journey and hard work as an actor, deepening their bond. He now respects his father's acting skills even more. Fans can watch The Sopranos on Max and Fargo on Hulu.

