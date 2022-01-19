AEW: Jon Moxley CONFIRMED to make his highly awaited return to AEW Dynamite post rehab stint

Jon Moxley is confirmed to return to AEW Dynamite tomorrow, i.e. January 20 2022. On January 19, All Elite Wrestling aka AEW tweeted and announced the much-awaited return of the former AEW World Champion. Moxley will be back in the ring after a 3-month sabbatical after he willingly got admitted to an Alcohol Treatment Program back in November 2021.

Jon Moxley's leave was announced by AEW president Tony Khan in an official statement where he extended support to Jon and his family. He wrote, "We all stand with him and Renee [Paquette], and all of his family and friends." Khan backed Jon in making such a difficult decision and admitted that he, too, was a fan. He continued to write, "I'm proud to call Jon a friend." The President thanked Jon's fans for their support and for respecting his privacy at such a sensitive time.

Check out the official tweet by AEW below:

Meanwhile, before entering rehab, the wrestler had published his autobiography MOX in November 2021. In the book, Moxley had painted a vivid picture of his life from his childhood in Cincinnati, Ohio to his fantastical win in the AEW World Championship. He penned all details of his life as a wrestler on WWE against a complicated corporate backdrop. The wrestler revealed why he left the apparent money-machine WWE to then star in a newer and considerably smaller company like AEW. With his story, Moxley took the readers into the hidden realms of pro wrestling and told his story the way he wanted to all these years.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.