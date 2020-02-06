Jon Moxley on difference between WWE and AEW: It’s very stress free when you just let guys do their jobs

Jon Moxley shared that because AEW only does four-five pay-per-views in a year, whilst having Dynamite every week, the wrestling company is able to provide high-quality, big matches to their fans. Read below to know more about what Jon had to share on WWE's rigorous, stuffed all-year-round schedule.

When Dean Ambrose decided to not resign with WWE and left the wrestling company in his prime last year, fans were in for the shock of their life. While Dean, on several occasions, had confessed that he was like a caged animal, refrained from letting his creativity flow in WWE, many thought he would still stick with the company. What was even more shocking was the fact that Dean, now back to Jon Moxley, decided to join the rival AEW instead, that too immediately after his contract expired in April.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Jon got candid about what sets AEW apart, from WWE. Talking about how All Elite Wrestling doesn't have "37 pay-per-views" and "600 network specials," Moxley reasoned that they have Dynamite every week and just four-five pay-per-views in a year. "We can keep those high-quality, big matches for those. A big fight feel. I think some of that has been missing over the last few years when you have to rush through stories and car crash stuff and give away so much on TV," the 37-year-old wrestler explained.

"The lack of 30 writers buzzing around with all this weird f*****g energy is the biggest difference," Jon shared with TV Insider and added, "It's very stress-free when you just let guys do their jobs. It's easier when you have more in command of the rudder of the ship. Better than having the wind blowing in 50 f*****g directions."

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley on Edge receiving a thunderous pop at Royal Rumble 2020: Wrestling fans are the greatest

What do you have to say about Jon Moxley's stance on WWE vs. AEW? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More