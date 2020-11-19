Jon Moxley REVEALS Renee Paquette is pregnant during AEW promo; Seth Rollins is ecstatic for the happy couple

While Jon Moxley revealed to the world in an AEW promo that his wife Renee Paquette was pregnant, the beloved ex-WWE commentator flooded Twitter and Instagram with the good news.

In some exciting news for wrestling fans, Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette will soon be welcoming a new addition to their family as the beloved former WWE commentator is pregnant with the couple's first child. For the unversed, Moxley and Paquette fell in love in 2013 and got married in 2017 when they were both working in WWE. Jon made the surprise revelation with a casual remark during an intense AEW promo against his next opponent Kenny Omega that he had a pregnant wife at home.

After Moxley's reveal, the mommy-to-be flooded Twitter and Instagram to share her excitement over the happy news. On Twitter, the 35-year-old television host tweeted, "Now I can finally start telling you guys just how sore my b**bs are," along with a pregnant woman emoticon. When Bayley tweeted, "What’s cuter, the way the world found out tonight or the way I found out," Paquette quipped back, "100% the way you found out. *I thought I was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE*." AEW President Tony Khan congratulated the couple by tweeting, "Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That’s the best news we’ve ever broken on #AEWDynamite," to which Renee wrote back, "Thanks Tony!!"

Paquette also took to Instagram to share the most adorable photo of the parents to be as the AEW World Champion is seen embracing his baby mama affectionately. The comments section on Renee's 'good news' IG post saw many WWE and AEW personalities wishing the happy couple. Amongst them was Seth Rollins, Moxley's Shield brother, who himself will be welcoming his first child with Becky Lynch in December.

Seth exclaimed, "YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH," along with five red hearts. Brie Bella, who recently welcomed her second child Buddy Danielson, commented, "Soooooo happy for you!!! You are going to make a beautiful Mama." WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus penned, "Congratulations mama!!!! So so happy for you guys! Sending love to you guys and wishing you a healthy pregnancy," while WWE Hall of Famer Lita wrote, "Oh shit! It’s official!!" While Brandi Rhodes commented several celebratory emoticons on Paquette's IG post, Cody Rhodes tweeted to the couple, "CONGRATULATIONS @ReneePaquette & @JonMoxley -," along with a baby emoticon.

Check out Jon Moxley's AEW promo and Renee Young's 'good news' IG post along with her tweets below:

A fight is a fight and when it comes down to it - Jon Moxley is ready to fight tooth & nail for his AEW World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/QIj6yBjgPo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

now i can finally start telling you guys just how sore my boobs are. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE * https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

What we loved is the tiny detailing in Renee's caption which was an emoticon of a couple with their baby and a red heart emoticon.

ALSO READ: Renee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon Moxley

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×