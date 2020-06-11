  1. Home
Jon Moxley on Roadblock match against Triple H being his favourite WWE moment: It was a pure wrestling moment

In a recent interview, Jon Moxley spoke in detail as to why he thoroughly enjoyed his 2016 Roadblock match against Triple H for the WWE Championship in 2016. Read below to know what the 34-year-old wrestler had to share on the same.
Dean Ambrose lost his 2016 Roadblock match against Triple H as the latter went on to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 32 for the WWE Championship.Dean Ambrose lost his 2016 Roadblock match against Triple H as the latter went on to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 32 for the WWE Championship.
Jon Moxley is currently the reigning AEW World Champion, who is making his mark in professional wrestling on his own terms. While he did get his shot at the WWE Championship as Dean Ambrose, the wrestler always felt that he was restricted on a creative level because of WWE's management. However, that's not to say that Jon didn't have any memorable moments during his tenure in WWE. Whether it be riding high as a member of The Shield or becoming the most cherished The Shield member who got the biggest pop every night, Dean Ambrose's WWE legacy will not be forgotten.

As to what Jon's favourite WWE moment was as Dean, the 33-year-old wrestler appeared on My Mom's Basement to reveal just that. Moxley disclosed that his 2016 Roadblock match against Triple H for the WWE Championship was his personal favourite for the simple reason of how it gave homage to old-school wrestling, which he has always been a fan of. "For me, that was one of my — I'd rather have that than a WrestleMania in front of a stadium. I'd rather have that unique, old-school setting where I'm in control. And, you know, it's just working, and it's fun," Jon shared.

"That was so unique and like, one of the last really old-school matches you'll see in WWE probably. That like, I'll take that over any 70,000 seat stadium, whatever, 'created moment' that we overproduced. That was a pure wrestling moment. And to me, that's the pinnacle. That's what I grew up wanting to do," Moxley concluded to My Mom's Basement.

While Ambrose, unfortunately, lost the match, Triple H eventually went on to defend his WWE Championship against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33, with the latter winning at the main event. The WWE Universe was completely behind Dean by then and hence, his eventual first-ever WWE Championship win at Money in the Bank was made all the more memorable, thanks to the underdog storyline.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley REACTS to company sacking wrestlers amidst COVID 19: My heart goes out to all the people

Do you think Dean Ambrose's 2016 Roadblock bout against Triple H is his best WWE match ever? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :My Mom's Basement,411 ManiaWWE

