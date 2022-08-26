Jon Moxley SLAMS Vince McMahon and WWE after a colossal win against CM Punk

On Wednesday, the AEW universe witnessed a colossal clash as CM Punk and Jon Moxley came face-to-face in the ring. In the fierce altercation of the Undisputed AEW World Championship Match, Moxley squashed his opponent after Punk got injured early in the match from throwing an ill-timed kick. Taking advantage of the situation, Moxley took the cake and won the title.

Following his win, Jon Moxley blasted WWE and former-president Vince McMahon after the AEW Rampage tapings. Once the cameras were stopped, the AEW Champion addressed the crowd and did not mince his words. When discussing Claudio Castagnoli's recent success with the business, Mox reportedly called Vince "some crazy old man." Afterwards, Jon urged wrestling fans to tune into AEW Dynamite on Wednesdays instead of "that Monday night and Friday night bullsh*t." That was unmistakably a warning shot fired at WWE Raw and SmackDown, per WhatCulture.

Moxley went on to insist, "Wednesdays are where it's at." Online rumours have been surfacing claiming that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who are now incharge of the company, are attempting to recruit some AEW talents to the WWE. It appears that Mox has no desire to join them. He furthered his commitment to All Elite by referring to AEW fans as "the best fans in the world." However, this portion of Moxley's slam session won't appear on Rampage's episode on Friday. It was a special bit offered as a post-show treat for viewers who came to Cleveland for the marathon tapings.

ALSO READ Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid ongoing alleged misconduct investigation; Read Statement