Jon Moxley on why WWE promos SUCK: They jam 5000 f*****g words in there that aren't necessary

Jon Moxley, during a recent podcast appearance, was extremely critical when it came to his dislike for WWE promos and wrestling matches.

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, is sounding off on his former wrestling company once again and this time, he's targeting the elaborated promos and wrestling matches which aren't his cup of tea. The former AEW World Champion, who left WWE in April 2019 and subsequently joined its rival wrestling company, as a guest host on his wife's podcast ‎Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette (Renee recently gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl named Nora Good), explained why "WWE promos f*****g suck."

While discussing his highly-anticipated autobiography titled Mox, releasing on November 2, about how the 35-year-old wrestler decides what aspects of his life find themselves in pages of the book chapters, Jon compared, "As far as what to put in and what not, it's kinda like a wrestling match or like a promo. That's why WWE promos f*****g suck because they jam 5000 f*****g words in there that aren't necessary. Say what you want to say, mean what you want to say, get your point across. 'I'm gonna beat your a*s on Saturday night because I don't like you.' Boom, done," via Inside The Ropes Wrestling.

"And sometimes in a match, it's like okay, we planned out all these f*****g spots but really, what is the story? What are we trying to get [across]? You're the good guy, I'm the bad guy, you're big, you're small, you're tall, you're short – whatever the contrast of styles or the story we're telling. Why do we have all [this]? Sometimes, you just look at it and go 'We don’t need all that extra s**t,'" Moxley added.

Meanwhile, Jon has been on a paternity break since the end of May as he was last seen in AEW programming during AEW Double or Nothing, when he and Eddie Kingston lost against The Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

