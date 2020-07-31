Jon Moxley on WWE vs AEW: Pressure is having a two page script written by a 74 year old madman

Jon Moxley was all guns blazing as he lashed out at his former boss Vince McMahon in a recent interview calling him "a 74-year-old madman" while talking about the differences between WWE and AEW.

When news first broke out in 2019 that Dean Ambrose was not resigning with WWE, the immediate reaction was 'absolute shock'. However, with time, fans realised that the decision was not a hasty one; in fact, it was a long time coming. By May, Dean kissed his WWE days goodbye and immediately signed with AEW. Since then, Jon Moxley has been running rampant in the wrestling world as he was able to finally unleash his wild side and is now the reigning AEW World Champion.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Moxley spoke candidly about the one thing that drow him up the wall during his time in WWE. "One thing that drove me crazier than anything was the fact that I got handed a script. Even in developmental, we were down there with Dusty [Rhodes]. That was one of the best times, looking back, I had in the business in FCW," the 34-year-old wrestler revealed, via Sportskeeda. When asked about the difference between WWE and AEW, Jon couldn't help but take a massive dig at his former boss Vince McMahon calling him "a 74-year-old mad man".

"I'll tell you what pressure is... pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman that makes no sense to you, that's gonna make you look stupid. And, you're on worldwide TV, live and you gotta memorize every single line and somehow try to pull it off and not look like a total jack***. That's pressure," Moxley confessed to Busted Open Radio.

Meanwhile, the AEW World Champ's next match will see Jon putting his title on the line against Darby Allin during AEW Dynamite's August 5 episode.

