Jon Stewart’s new show about hard hitting current affairs to air on THIS date

TV mogul Jon Stewart’s new series revolving around current affairs titled--The Problem With Jon Stewart will soon make its debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 30! Followed by new episodes every other week.

If you didn’t know, Jon Stewart is an American comedian, writer, producer, director, political commentator, actor, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015.

According to Apple, the show is a multiple-season, single-issue series, exploring the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are affected by the issue under discussion, as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Stewart will also discuss tangible steps and potential solutions with all those involved.

The series podcast will simultaneously talk in detail about each conversation on the show featuring staff members from across the show who will moderate interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes. Hailing from a multi-year partnership with Apple TV+, The Problem With Jon Stewart will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari alongside Stewart’s longtime manager, James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is the head writer, and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.

