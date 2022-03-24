Jon Stewart says Pete Davidson is 'just a kid trying to live his life' amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson is receiving support from his close friend Jon Stewart amid the Kanye West situation. During his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart addressed the ongoing situation for Pete which has been "explosive" with girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West's online attacks. Jon defended Pete calling him his "favourite person."

Jon Stewart has been close to Pete Davidson for a long time and while speaking to Howard Stern, the former The Daily Show host maintained that he also has a "very paternal instinct" when it comes to his friendship with Pete. Speaking about how Davidson has been dealing with the Kanye West drama, Stewart came in the SNL star's defence and said, "I know Pete real well. He's just a kid trying to live his life. [He's] one of my favourite people. He's just a smart, funny, kid, trying to live his life."

Stewart further also maintained that the comedian is doing the best he can amid the "explosive situation."The 59-year-old comedian also maintained that he has known Davidson since years and how they bonded from going on the road. Also noting that comedy is a "f****d up" business, Stewart added that he has seen a lot of his friends getting into trouble and hence he's always looking out for his close ones including Davidson and John Mulaney.

Jon Stewart is not the first comedian to come in support of Pete amid the situation. Previously, the SNL star's castmates have also spoken up for him including Chris Redd who recently maintained that Davidson is handling the situation with Ye rather well.

