Jonah Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at Don't Look Up premiere, don matching pantsuits

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Sarah Brady looked dapper in identical suits as they arrived for the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up. The pair, 37 and 24, donned light blue pantsuits and went shirtless beneath their gold-button jackets.

Jonah and Sarah were so well-coordinated that they even wore the same patterned turquoise loafers. As per PEOPLE, this is not the first time the two have been seen wearing identical ensembles after openly confirming their relationship on social media in September. Hill and Brady donned the identical terry cloth suits in August, which she chronicled on her Instagram. Hill's affair with Brady comes almost a year after he and fiancée Gianna Santos separated in October 2020. Interestingly, Jonah took to his Instagram to show his fans how he rocked the red carpet with his girlfriend.

Check out his post here:

As per PEOPLE, a source indicated at the time that the separation, which came after a year-long engagement, was amicable. Meanwhile, Hill portrays the son and chief of staff to Meryl Streep's U.S. president in Don't Look Up. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Timothée Chalamet round out the star-studded cast. Adam McKay, who directed The Big Short, is in charge of the next film. Adam McKay, the director of The Big Short, is also the director of the upcoming film.

Lawrence and DiCaprio portray scientists attempting to warn the public about a hazardous comet heading toward Earth, but Streep's president dismisses their warning. Don't Look Up debuts in select theatres on December 10 and will be accessible on Netflix on December 24.

