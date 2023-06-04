Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar embrace parenthood by welcoming their first baby; Check out

Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar welcomed their first baby together recently. The news of the pair having a baby comes after engagement rumors about the two emerged in March 2023. Jonah was not present at his sister’s wedding and was not spotted anywhere in Feldstien’s Vogue profile.

Jonah Hill becomes a dad

Jonah Hill recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar. Jonah’s girlfriend Olivia was first spotted with a baby bump in late March in California. Olivia wore overalls but the baby bump was apparent in the pictures published by Daily Mail. The couple has embraced their parenthood with joy.

Olivia Millar was spotted wearing an engagement ring in March 2023 but nothing has been confirmed from Hill’s side. Jonah’s girlfriend co-owns an online vintage shop Chasseresse with her elder sister. Jonah and Olivia were first photographed publicly in September 2022. They were seen spending time together in Santa Barbara.

Jonah Hill’s previous relationship

The Oscar-nominated actor Jonah Hill earlier engaged to Gianna Santos but they called it quits in October 2020. He was then linked to Sarah Brady but brushed off the claim of them getting engaged in February 2022.

Jonah Hill talks about his struggle with anxiety

In recent years, Jonah Hill revealed in an open letter that he went through anxiety, panic attacks, and depression. He explained why he did not promote his documentary ‘Stutz’ in the summer of 2022. He wrote, “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.” The actor added that through this journey of self-discovery within the film, he has come to the understanding that he has spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances as well as public-facing events.

Jonah Hill further said that he loves to be transparent about his anxiety as he believes it "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly." Lastly he added that he hopes the work will speak for itself, and he is grateful to his collaborators, his business partners, and to all reading this for their understanding and support.

