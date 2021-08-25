Jonah Hill compares social media to ‘smoking a cigarette’; Shares his theory on the toxic side of Instagram

Actor Jonah Hill recently got candid while chatting with GQ magazine. In a conversation with director Adam McKay for the publication, the 30 Jump Street star opened up about social media. When Adam brought up the dark and toxic side of social media, Jonah admitted that he has a very particular theory about social media platforms.

Jonah told GQ, “So, Instagram. Instagram—as I smoke a cigarette—is the cigarettes of this time. It is the biggest killer. It is death. And I fully participate in it, like I smoke cigarettes. Again, it’s a spectrum of what you find healthy. I have to have really limited interaction with it.”

He added, “And so for me, I’m not dissing anybody. I’ll post a selfie on Instagram. I don’t give a f*ck. I’m just as hypocritical as everybody else. So the point being is it’s all maybe a work in progress to get towards happiness. But the real truth of it is we’re out here selling a movie. You like me, but you can get lunch with me. You’re doing this to help your movie out. I’m doing this because they asked me to be on the cover of a fashion magazine. And ultimately I think that’s cool. My ego is stroked in some way, so I said yes. And cool! Today I’m playing a different game. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be less self-involved.”

In other news, last month, the actor revealed on Instagram that he had gotten a new tattoo. Sharing a picture of his upper right shoulder, Jonah’s tattoo read “Body Love” inside a circle with the “rock on” hand sign, which is reminiscent of the Body Glove apparel company. Jonah‘s tattoo was also followed by a passionate essay about his personal body struggles after seeing shirtless images of him taken by paparazzi.

