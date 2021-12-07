Jonah Hill recalls how Jennifer Lawrence cleared up a funny confusion between him & Meryl Streep

Jonah Hill has hilariously recalled a miscommunication that he had with co star Meryl Streep on the sets of Don't Look Up and how Jennifer Lawrence cleared it up eventually! During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hill revealed what went down when he called Streep the 'GOAT.'

Opening up on the same, Hill said that as he called Streep 'GOAT' which is the short form of the Greatest of All Time, the actress thought he was referring to the animal! While calling Streep 'cool,' Hill said that while he kept calling Meryl 'the GOAT,' despite not understanding it completely, the actress didn't confront the topic. "And then, today, we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, ‘You know, and Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week,’” Jonah Hill said, adding that Jennifer then made her understand that GOAT means the 'Greatest of All Time!'

"And she’s so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it! She was just like, ‘I guess, he just loves me and is calling me a goat,'" Jonah recalled as he gushed about how understanding Streep had been. However, according to the actor, Streep instantly thanked her as she learnt the full meaning of the abbreviation. “So, she was like, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time,’” added Hill.

While this is a really funny confusion, we hope Streep now knows that Hill was paying her an iconic complement with the abbreviated word! Don't Look Up is slated to release on December 24. Apart from Lawrence, Hill and Streep, the movie also comprises Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Timothee Chalamet among others. Are you excited about the movie? Share your thoughts about the cast members in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence calls her red carpet appearance for Don't Look Up premiere an 'out of body' experience