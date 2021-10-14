Jonah Hill requests fans & media to NOT comment on his body; Candidly says ‘doesn’t feel good’

Hollywood star Jonah Hill recently requested fans and media to stop analyzing and scrutinizing his body. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a screenshot of a note stating, “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body, good or bad. I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

The actor has previously expressed that he’s self-conscious and in the process of practicing self-love but naturally doesn’t want other people weighing in. What’s more, is that Hill also got a body tattoo that promoted body positivity this summer. His new tattoo read “body love” and also featured the “rock on” hand sign, a play on the Body Glove logo.

Over the past few years, Hill has shared many body positivity messages on his social media as he went through a body transformation. Earlier this year, the star wrote: “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself” after his “childhood insecurities” being “exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers” stopped him from taking off his shirt.

In other news, back in September 2021, the actor made his relationship with girlfriend Sarah Brady Instagram official. For the first time, Jonah posted a picture with the Changing Tides Foundation community engagement leader in a rare social media post. "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart-eye emoji. He also turned off the comments to avoid any trolling and steer clear of negative comments.

