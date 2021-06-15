Jonah Hill’s new IG with ‘50 and thriving’ caption leaves fans puzzled as he’s actually 37

Jonah Hill recently uploaded a picture of himself on social media with the caption suggesting he’s 50. Scroll down to see what happened after.

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill recently shared a photo of himself on social media which got a lot of traction over his caption. The actor posted the photo with the caption “50 and thriving,” even though Hill is only 37 years old. Jonah was just being ironic and poking fun at the phrase which is often used by people. In another post on his Instagram Stories, Jonah reacted after an outlet posted an article with the photo and said, “Jonah Hill says he’s ’50 and thriving’ – and fans are confused about his real age in dapper photo.” “Important news!” Jonah wrote with a crying laughing face emoji.

Erin Foster wrote, “So, you’re not 50?” Justin Long said, “At least they’re not confused if you’re thriving or not.”

On the professional front, back in October 2019, Jonah was in the news for turning down Robert Pattinson starrer Batman. Insiders told Variety that when the news was initially reported, it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing. The news came after Zoe Kravitz was recently tapped to play Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves-directed movie that also stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler, and now Reeves and Warner Bros. will have to go back to the drawing board to see which actors will take on those roles.

