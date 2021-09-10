Jonah Hill takes the next step in his relationship, goes INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL with girlfriend Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill has just taken a significant step forward in his relationship. For the first time, the 37-year-old “Superbad” actor shared a picture with the Changing Tides Foundation community engagement leader on Thursday. "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady," he captioned the picture with a heart and heart eye emoji before turning off his comments.

Check out his post here:

However, while Jonah has previously chosen to keep his love life private, Sarah has been more willing to share pictures with the actor. During Labor Day weekend, the University of California, San Diego graduate recorded her trip to Big Sur, California, with Jonah. In recent weeks, the pair has spent precious time together surfing, touring in RVs, and even matching in identical clothes. According to E! News, Jonah and Sarah fueled relationship speculations in August when they were spotted out RV shopping in Southern California.

While it is unknown when the couple started dating, the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor called off his engagement to Gianna Santos in October 2020. Meanwhile, Hill, who has reduced down in recent years, posted pictures of himself surfing in February with the caption, “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

He added, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

