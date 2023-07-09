Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady accuses him of being ‘emotionally abusive’, extends support to abuse survivors

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill's former partner, opened up about her past relationship and accused the actor of being "emotionally abusive." She shared screenshots of text message exchanges that she claimed depict Hill's controlling behavior, shedding light on the need for healing and increased understanding.

Sarah Brady reveals alleged text messages depicting control and manipulation from Jonah Hill

Sarah Brady exposed text messages exchanged between herself and Jonah Hill, in which he allegedly demanded her to remove specific surfing photos from her Instagram account. Hill's requests revolved around her appearance, specifically targeting pictures of her in a thong. Brady uses this opportunity to caution others and encourage them to recognize and address similar behavior in their own relationships.

A journey of healing and growth after abuse for Sarah Brady

Despite the emotional toll, Sarah Brady shared that she has spent a year healing and growing with the support of loved ones and professionals. She admitted to her own struggles with mental health but firmly stated that she does not use it as a means of control, unlike her claims about Hill. Brady acknowledged that there is still more healing ahead but is determined to live her life without guilt and self-judgment, even for seemingly insignificant choices like wearing a swimsuit while surfing instead of a more conservative wetsuit.

Seeking accountability and positive change

Sarah Brady shared alleged direct message exchanges between herself and Jonah Hill, revealing his flirty comments in response to her surfing photos. She publicly shared her experiences to prevent further harm to her mental health. Brady expressed a wish for Hill, who recently welcomed a child with girlfriend Olivia Millar, hoping that having a daughter might inspire him to become a true feminist. She believed that surrounding oneself with feminist men who can hold him accountable for personal growth is crucial. Brady pointed out the potential negative influence of fame, creating an echo chamber that enables emotionally abusive behavior. In her final post, she emphasized that being an emotionally abusive partner does not make someone inherently terrible, often stemming from their own traumas. However, she concluded by asserting that such behavior is never acceptable.

