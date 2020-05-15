The Jonas Brothers and Karol G drop their new song titled X; Give fans a new party anthem amidst the lockdown

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G release their first single together titled X and give fans a new party song.

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G have recently dropped their first single together titled X. The sensational singers have collaborated for the first time to give fans a new party anthem amidst the lockdown. The duo teased the tune of their song two weeks ago and its finally here now. The jam begins with soothing guitar tunes. "She said oh oh oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room", Nick sings and breaks out a little Spanish too.

Karol G and the Jonas Brothers will perform the new song on the two-hour finale episode of the Voice airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19 on NBC. This is the second time that the musical trio has collaborated with a Latin act. "If you play it right you could be that someone who won't leave me lonely tonight," the Jonas Brothers croon the chorus. The JoBros also released another track titled Five More Minutes that they performed at the Grammy Awards in January.

The song might be a part of the Jonas Brothers’ next album or it could also remain as a standalone digital single just like Runaway, the song that they released a year ago teaming up with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha. The hitmakers trio - comprising siblings Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas treated fans to a double release yesterday at midnight and have also promised that they have enough new music to entertain the fans with their next album.

Check out the song:

