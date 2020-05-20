Jonas Brothers and Karol G release the official video of their foot tapping number X; fans are in for a treat

The peppy number X's video sees the three Jonas brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Nick shaking a leg to the tunes of the song and Karol G is winning hearts too.

The foot-tapping number titled X by the Jonas Brothers and Karol G is out with its official video. Previously, the song's lyrical video was unveiled. The peppy number X's video sees the three Jonas brothers, Joe, Kevin, and Nick shaking a leg to the tunes of the song. Karol G is winning hearts with her all-red appearance and vocal skills. The singers of the recently released number X, see themselves in a screen of a mobile phone and create an illusion of being a stunning wallpaper dancing to a fun tune. The video looks very unusual, and the fans and music lovers across the globe are going gaga over it.

Fans of the Jonas Brothers have been waiting eagerly for the video of X after its lyric video was released and now finally the get to see what the fun video is like. Many music lovers feel that the song X could be a part of the upcoming album by the Jonas Brothers, while some feel that it could be an independent single. Previously, also the Jonas Brothers had unveiled another number called Runaway in collaboration with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha.

The much-loved musical trio of the Jonas Brothers had previously released another single called Five More Minutes, and it garnered some great response for the fans and music lovers across the globe. Now, the fans of the Jonas Brothers trio are eagerly waiting to see if the recently unveiled track called X makes its way to an upcoming album or not.

