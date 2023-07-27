Jonas Brothers announce 50 new THE TOUR dates; Excited fans can't keep calm

Jonas Brothers are all set to begin their THE TOUR worldwide from August 12 this year. The Waffle House singers announced their tour dates in May but a while ago after much anticipation, the band shared 50 new tour dates on Instagram. The tour now also includes 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

Jonas Brothers announce 50 new THE TOUR dates

Taking to their Instagram, Jonas Brothers announced 50 new THE TOUR dates. Sharing the new dates along with the previous ones, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas wrote, "Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time! For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at jonasbrothers.com for your chance to purchase tickets."

The American pop-rock band released their sixth studio album The Album on May 12, 2023, and announced their tour date on the same month. Since then, fans were expecting more dates and finally, the band treated their fans with 50 new dates. Notably, Jonas Brothers are set to make their way to Australia for the first time.

Check out Jonas Brothers' new THE TOUR dates:

Fans react to new tour dates of Jonas Brothers' THE TOUR

As soon as JoBros shared the new dates, fans were quick enough to express their happiness in the comments section. One wrote, "Excited to experience Jonas Brothers concert." Another wrote, "Omg 50 new tour dates." "Jonas Brothers are coming," wrote a third fan. Another comment said, "cannot wait, lets goooo!!" Many fans were also seen asking for Latin American dates as well as Asia dates.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Jonas Brothers revealed that they are going to perform "every song from all the albums” during the concert.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers' THE TOUR will begin on August 12 in The Bronx, New York. The tour will continue till next year and will come to an end on June 20, 2024, in Belfast, the capital of North Ireland.

