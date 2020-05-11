Jonas Brothers announce new song featuring Karol G; Fans flood Twitter with excitement

Jonas Brothers just announced a new song featuring Karol G and their fans are flooding Twitter with excitement. Check out the reaction.

Jonas Brothers are all set to take away your quarantine blues by treating you to brand new music. The pop band just announced that they are about to drop a new song and the fans are finding it hard to keep calm. They confirmed the good news on their Instagram feed. The song titled ‘X’ will feature the brothers collaborating with Colombian singer Karol G. While they did not disclose any more information about the track, according to their caption, the song will come out on May 15.

“5/15 X @karolg” the caption read. Shortly after the announcement was made, Jonas Brothers’ fans, brimming with excitement, flooded the social media. “Its going to be everyone’s favorite summer song!!!!!!!!!” a fan commented on their Insta post. “Can’t wait for the virus to f*** off so I can get drunk and dance to X the whole summer,” another fan tweeted. “Honestly, the Jonas Brothers saved my morning by announcing X will be coming this freaking friday may 15th! need that song on my spotify! Yessssss,” another fan wrote.

Check out the post here:

While they were excited about the upcoming track, some fans pointed out that Jonas Brothers have still not released their song Five More Minutes, which they teased on 2020 Grammys earlier this year. “So, just wondering if the @jonasbrothers forgot that they teased 5 More Minutes before X....? I mean thanks for the single, but I’ve been waiting,” a fan noted. “I’m still waiting for 5 more minutes but yes thanks for releasing ‘X’ this Friday,” another commented.

Check out the reactions:

May 15th is going to be a glorious day. Not only are the @jonasbrothers blessing is with “X” but my data will reset! Talk about a double whammy! — Arina Dmitrenko (@ArinaDmitrenko) May 11, 2020

YASSSSS I CAN'T WAIT FOR FRIDAY!!!! OMGGGGGG

JONAS BROTHERS SAID "STAY HOME AND WAIT FOR X" https://t.co/cGCIkFAJtG — Samantha (@iamsclTeamJonas) May 11, 2020

THE JONAS BROTHERS AND KAROL G MADE A SONG TOGETHER.. SOMEONE HOLD ME @jonasbrothers@karolg#X 5/15 — Miriam Melissa † (@Darknovamermaid) May 11, 2020

Me looking at my bank balance knowing we're probbaly gonna be getting some bomb merch for X @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/9iVw2GNWrX —(@jonasfansuk) May 11, 2020

So the song is release on a Friday. You know what that means? I’ll be zoom partying with my group of friends while listing to X on repeat and perreando hasta el -100. Gracias por tanto @jonasbrothers @karolg — Paulina (@polisxma) May 11, 2020

I can’t believe it’s really called “X.” pic.twitter.com/O46Xz3YgAs — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 11, 2020

Waiting patiently for the @jonasbrothers to get up and release ‘X’! It’s hard being fans in the UK waiting to hear news when we’re like 5 or 8 hours behind the guys, lol pic.twitter.com/UKDx6tekRf — Kells Bells (@kellygaylor) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Liam Payne gets emotional as son Bear begs him to visit during COVID 19 lockdown: We need you here now daddy

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×