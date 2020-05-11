  1. Home
Jonas Brothers announce new song featuring Karol G; Fans flood Twitter with excitement

Jonas Brothers just announced a new song featuring Karol G and their fans are flooding Twitter with excitement. Check out the reaction.
7023 reads Mumbai
Jonas Brothers,Hollywood,Karol GJonas Brothers announce new song featuring Karol G; Fans flood Twitter with excitement
Jonas Brothers are all set to take away your quarantine blues by treating you to brand new music. The pop band just announced that they are about to drop a new song and the fans are finding it hard to keep calm. They confirmed the good news on their Instagram feed. The song titled ‘X’ will feature the brothers collaborating with Colombian singer Karol G. While they did not disclose any more information about the track, according to their caption, the song will come out on May 15.

“5/15 X @karolg” the caption read. Shortly after the announcement was made, Jonas Brothers’ fans, brimming with excitement, flooded the social media. “Its going to be everyone’s favorite summer song!!!!!!!!!” a fan commented on their Insta post. “Can’t wait for the virus to f*** off so I can get drunk and dance to X the whole summer,” another fan tweeted. “Honestly, the Jonas Brothers saved my morning by announcing X will be coming this freaking friday may 15th! need that song on my spotify! Yessssss,” another fan wrote. 

While they were excited about the upcoming track, some fans pointed out that Jonas Brothers have still not released their song Five More Minutes, which they teased on 2020 Grammys earlier this year. “So, just wondering if the @jonasbrothers forgot that they teased 5 More Minutes before X....? I mean thanks for the single, but I’ve been waiting,” a fan noted. “I’m still waiting for 5 more minutes but yes thanks for releasing ‘X’ this Friday,” another commented. 

Check out the reactions: 

