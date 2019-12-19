Jonas Brothers announce they are parting ways for Christmas this year; Here's Why

The brothers have been insanely busy with their Happiness Begins tour and will soon wrap it up and head on individual breaks for Christmas. Find out why.

The Jonas Brothers set the music scene buzzing earlier this year when they reunited and dished out some foot-tapping music. Now, almost six months later, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are looking forward to a much-needed break. The brothers have been insanely busy with their Happiness Begins tour and will soon wrap it up and head on individual breaks for Christmas. Yes, the Jonas Brothers won't be spending their Christmas together this year. The usual holiday tradition won't be followed this year as the Brothers will be spending the holiday with their respective wives.

The Jonas Brothers opened up about their plans with Elvis Duran at the 2019 Z100 Jingle Ball. According to a report in Cheatsheet.com, Kevin Jonas will be home with his family in New Jersey, Joe Jonas will be heading to the UK with wife Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas will be spending the holidays in California with .

Nick also revealed that he is indeed looking forward to spend some quality time with his wife and Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "I will say this run has been long enough to where I’m ready — I think we’re all ready — for just that holiday season to have some quiet time with our families and then jump right back in at the top of next year," the singer said.

The Jonas Brothers are expected to start next year with a bang as their comeback song 'Sucker' has been nominated for the Grammys.

