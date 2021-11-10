Jonas Brothers Family Roast Teaser: Pete Davidson takes a friendly dig at Nick Jonas' acting skills

The Jonas Brothers are being roasted by none other than Pete Davidson! Netflix has dropped a teaser from the upcoming Jonas Brothers Family Roast show and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson didn't leave any stone unturned to take friendly aims at Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.

As Davidson emerged from the audience, he was asked whether he had been following the Jonas Brothers' music for a long time and has been a fan. "I'm a huge fan," he replies. "I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I'm in a supermarket," Davidson joked! The comedian then moved on to throw a few punches at Nick Jonas' acting career. "Show some respect, Nick's a legit actor now, he's won everything from a Kids Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award," he hilariously said.

From Nick, Davidson decided to attack the eldest JoBro, Kevin! While opening up on Nick's hit song 'Jealous,' Pete said that it would have been "more believable" if Kevin was the one singing in. Kevin on the other hand, had a hearty laugh as he listened to Davidson joke about him and his brothers.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast will be hosted by Kenan Thompson who was also present in the short preview. Netflix is scheduled to release the show on November 23. The show will witness guest appearances from One Direction alum Niall Horan, comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and actor Jack Whitehall.

What are your thoughts about the Jonas Brothers Family Roast's new preview clip? Share your thoughts about the teaser in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Nick, Kevin & Joe announce comedy special guest starring Niall Horan and more