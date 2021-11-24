Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Twitterati gush over Niall Horan and the J Sisters for their 'hilarious' digs

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast had many moments of intense fun, laughter and some great serves from the guests including One Direction's Niall Horan and the J-Sisters aka Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. Ever since the project has been released, fans have been debating over the hilarious digs on Twitter.

While some fans have claimed that the J-Sisters were more iconic than anybody else, others are simply fangirling over the Jonas Brothers and the way they took all the roasting quite sportingly. Netizens have also been gushing over the iconic Niall Horan who appeared and completely stole the show. "I'm watching the Jonas Brothers Family roast and they have NIALL ARE YOU KIDDING," one fan penned while another commented that they laughed their hearts out during Niall's bit.

Many fans also took to Twitter to ask the Jonas Brothers as to why they didn't include their youngest sibling Frankie Jonas in this special by Netflix! "Man they did the Jonas Brothers family roast and STILL left out Frankie can we get my man some recognition," a fan jokingly tweeted.

In other words, the Jonas Brothers Family Roast has made many headlines due to its funny and lovable serves that the three brothers didn't take to their hearts. They seemed pretty happy when their individual wives were roasting them and had put decent expressions on their faces when the jokes seemed to be out of hand!

Overall, let us take a look at what Twitter had to say about the Jonas Brothers Family Roast:

IM WATCHING THE JONAS BROTHERS FAMILY ROAST AND IM IN TEARS LITERALLY AND IM ONLY 10 MINUTES IN — Lexi (@AlexisxMarie133) November 23, 2021

jonas brother’s family roast is the funniest thing. i’m literally cry laughing — georgia (@georgiaaa_xxo) November 23, 2021

I just watched the jonas Brothers family roast. It was hilarious especially Niall's bit ofc — Icarus (@Icarusfallsx28) November 23, 2021

I'm watching the Jonas Brothers Family roast and they have NIALL ARE YOU KIDDING — v (@peachy_tbh) November 23, 2021

Man they did the Jonas Brothers family roast and STILL left out Frankie can we get my man some recognition — cassie (@_baby_cass) November 23, 2021

