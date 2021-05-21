Jonas Brothers feat Marshmello release NEW song 'Leave Before You Love Me'; Watch Video

Jonas Brothers collaborated with Marshmello for this fuss free track that they dropped on Friday. While the song's official video is not yet out, they released the official lyrics video and delighted fans.

Jonas Brothers and the masked musician Marshmello have dropped a brand new song titled 'Love Before You Love Me'. Nick Jonas, who recently released Spaceman, has once again teamed up with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. The trio have collaborated with Marshmello for this fuss free track that they dropped on Friday. While the song's official video is not yet out, they released the official lyrics video and delighted fans.

Within three hours of its release, the lyrics video has inched closer to registering around 50,000 views. While the song is out, the Jonas Brothers also announced that they will be performing the song on Sunday at the Billboards Music Awards. Nick shared the song announcement and wrote, "New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now! Can’t wait to perform this song for you guys on the @BBMAs this Sunday!"

At the awards ceremony, the pop trio will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and close the awards night. For their performance, the Jonas Brothers will dish out some of their classic hit tracks. Towards the end, Marshmello will make a guest appearance to perform the new collab. On Twitter, Nick also shared some immediate reactions from fans to the song.

Check out Leave Before You Love Me:

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are also going on tour this August. "We're hitting the road this summer and going back on tour AND we're bringing @kelseaballerini with us!! Can't wait to get back on stage and perform for you guys with my brothers. #RememberThisTour tickets go on sale May 27th!" the announcement read.

