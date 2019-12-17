Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins Tour grosses over THIS staggering amount; Find Out

Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour has turned out to be the bands most successful tour till date. Read on for the details.

For the Jonas Brothers, 2019 has been a remarkably successful year. On December 16, the American pop-rock band concluded their largest grossing tour ever! The tour, Happiness Begins, which kicked off earlier this year, ended up selling over 1 million tickets and grossed over USD 100 million throughout the North American run, including dates across the US, Mexico and Canada, Just Jared reported. Every single one of their concerts received a striking response from their fans, who had been waiting for the Jonas Brothers to hit the road for quite some time.

According to various media reports, due to instant sellouts and overwhelming demand from their fans, the brothers had to add new shows to their already packed tour, bringing the total number of dates to 74 – the most they have ever done on a single tour. Throughout the tour, the brothers treated their fans by performing their old and new hits. The line-up included everything from Year 3000 to Sucker. During the course of their tour, the Grammy-nominated band was joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

This year has been more than amazing for the trio, with their blockbuster single Sucker, record-breaking album Happiness Begins and their sold out Happiness Begins tour. Sucker even debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The track ended up earning them a nomination for 2020 Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song, which came out in February, turned out to be an overnight success. Its music video, featuring their respective partners, , Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, instantly went viral on social media.

Read More