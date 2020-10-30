The Jonas Brothers’ latest track I Need You Christmas promises to dominate your holiday playlist; Watch

The Jonas Brothers recently dropped their new track I Need You Christmas and the song is the perfect fit for your holiday playlist!

The Jonas Brothers surprised their fans this week with the announcement of their new holiday song I Need You Christmas and now the song is here! The new holiday ballad is a follow-up to their more upbeat song from last year, Like It’s Christmas.

The brothers said in a joint statement via Instagram, “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sledge. It brings us back to spending time with the family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

Hear the full song below:

Earlier today, Nick also responded to a crazy conspiracy theory termed as “Jonas Blessing” by fans. Nick posted a video on Instagram explaining how it appears as if athletes who come see Jonas Brothers concerts soon enjoy major successes! Nick captioned the video, “The origin story of the #JonasBlessing. Crazy more people aren’t talking about this?!” “No one is talking about the very, very obvious theme here. To fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to September 22, 2019,” Nick explained.

At that concert, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance and a few months later, his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the Super Bowl.

