Jonas Brothers & One Direction fans rejoice as Nick Jonas calls Harry Styles his 'Gym bud'

Nick Jonas reveals in an interview as to how close he is to One Direction member Harry Styles.

Jonas Brothers and One Direction are two of the most loved boybands in the world and while we may never get a chance to see a collab between them, there's a small ray of hope that Jonas Brothers do team up with the members of 1D individually someday. Well, there's at least hope knowing that Harry Styles may certainly be the first 1D member to work alongside the Jo Bros given his connection to Nick Jonas. In a recent fan interaction, when quizzed about being close to Harry, Nick had a rather interesting response to give.

Jonas who has been promoting his new album Spaceman recently appeared on Captial FM's segment of Fan Assumptions where he answered if rumours about him were true or false. When asked if he was a close friend of Styles, Nick denied it but later mentioned that they have worked out in the gym together and referred to Harry as his 'gym bud'.

Just the mention of Nick and Harry together had fans dancing with joy who are now hopeful that the 'gym buds' soon strike a few conversations and decide to jam together. Styles and Jonas can undoubtedly create magic together given their brilliant contribution to music. While Nick has been receiving a lot of praises for his new album, Styles has been on cloud nine after winning his first-ever Grammy this year in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit track Watermelon Sugar.

As for the Jonas Brothers, the band reunited in February 2019, almost six years after they split in 2013. The band also received a Grammy nomination in 2020 in the Pop Duo/Group category for Sucker. The band released their single together in December last year in the holiday season called Like It's Christmas.

Nick Jonas' new album Spaceman also had a deluxe version released which consisted of a few remixes and also a special Jonas Brothers number. Nick got together with his brothers to compose the track Selfish for Spaceman Deluxe.

