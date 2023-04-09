The Jonas Brothers open up about the ‘Unspoken rule’ in the family; Reveal why they don’t advise each other

The famous Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Nick, and Joe, are currently going through great phases in both their personal and professional lives. All three of them are married and are currently enjoying their new roles as fathers. The Jonas family members share a deep bond with their family members, especially the siblings, who are very close to each other. The Jonas brothers have always mentioned how they support each other through various ups and lows in life.

Jonas Brothers reveal the 'Unspoken rule' of family

According to the reports published by People, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas spoke about the 'Unspoken rule' in their family, on SiriusXM Friday. Kevin revealed that they never really advise each other, especially on things related to family and parenting. "We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," he said.

"Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child. I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes," stated Nick Jonas. "It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing. So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you," he concluded.

The Jonas Brothers and their spouses

Kevin Jonas tied the knot with his lady love Denise Truscello in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, Alena Rose, in 2014. Later in 2016, they were blessed with their second daughter, Valentina Angelina. Joe Jonas married actress Sophie Turner after a few years of courtship, in 2019. The couple has two daughters - the two-year-old Willa, and a second daughter who was born in 2022. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, tied the knot with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy, in January 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra does Siddhivinayak darshan with daughter Malti Marie, shares pics of her staring at the priest