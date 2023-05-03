Jonas Brothers Philadelphia concert: How to get the tickets for September 21, 2023 concert?

On Tuesday, The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date concert tour that will see them performing at the stadiums and arenas from August through October. As the trio recently released Waffle House, they promise to feature five albums in just one night.

For all the Jonas fans, make sure not to miss Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas at South Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Here are all the details on how and where you can get the tickets for the same.

Tickets for Jonas Brothers Philadelphia concert

According to the Ticketmaster’s website, ‘Jonas Brothers are using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets’. As per the news released from Live Nation, fans can register for a chance to buy tickets until Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm. Then fans that are selected will get access code to buy the tickets on Tuesday, May 9 2023.

According to Live Nation, there will be other presale opportunities for presale through Verizon Up and Citi as well starting on May 10. The other presales will also run through the week ahead of a limited number of tickets which will be put up for sale to the general public on Friday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Earlier, the presale system of the Ticketmaster came under fire after the Taylor Swift’s ticket debacle, but since then it has worked better for other artists.

The Jonas Brothers’ 35-date tour of North America will mostly take place in arenas but will also be touching a few key stadiums that includes Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Yankee Stadium in New York, and Wrigley Field in Chicago. The major gambit of this tour is that trio brothers will be playing five of their albums each night.

