Jonas Brothers Philadelphia concert: How to get the tickets for September 21, 2023 concert?

According to the Ticketmaster’s website, ‘Jonas Brothers are using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets’.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on May 03, 2023   |  04:08 PM IST  |  2.7K
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers

Key Highlight

On Tuesday, The Jonas Brothers announced a 35-date concert tour that will see them performing at the stadiums and arenas from August through October. As the trio recently released Waffle House, they promise to feature five albums in just one night.

For all the Jonas fans, make sure not to miss Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas at South Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Here are all the details on how and where you can get the tickets for the same.

Tickets for Jonas Brothers Philadelphia concert

According to the Ticketmaster’s website, ‘Jonas Brothers are using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets’. As per the news released from Live Nation, fans can register for a chance to buy tickets until Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 pm. Then fans that are selected will get access code to buy the tickets on Tuesday, May 9 2023.  

According to Live Nation, there will be other presale opportunities for presale through Verizon Up and Citi as well starting on May 10. The other presales will also run through the week ahead of a limited number of tickets which will be put up for sale to the general public on Friday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m.

Earlier, the presale system of the Ticketmaster came under fire after the Taylor Swift’s ticket debacle, but since then it has worked better for other artists.

The Jonas Brothers’ 35-date tour of North America will mostly take place in arenas but will also be touching a few key stadiums that includes Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Yankee Stadium in New York, and Wrigley Field in Chicago. The major gambit of this tour is that trio brothers will be playing five of their albums each night.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Waffle House became our sanctuary': The Jonas Brothers pay tribute to restaurant chain in their new single

Nick Jonas

Who is Nick Jones married to?
The second single, titled This Is Heaven, was released on March 4, 2021. On March 15, 2021, Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards. On April 30, 2021, it was announced that Jonas would host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
How did Nick Jonas meet Priyanka?
February 26, 2017: They meet at an Oscars after-party, where Nick gets on one knee. The stars meet in person for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where Nick immediately gets down on one knee in front of a bunch of people and reportedly tells Chopra, You're real. Where have you been all my life?
Which Jonas brother did Taylor Swift date?
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas are still on good terms following their short-lived romance in 2008. The two started dating under the radar for a few months in the summer of 2008, when the Love Story singer hit the stage with the Jonas Brothers for a handful of concerts during their Burnin' Up Tour
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!