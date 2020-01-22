Jonas Brothers recreate iconic Camp Rock scene in a hilarious video; WATCH

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas recreated an iconic scene from their 2008 film Camp Rock in a hilarious Tik Tok video. Check it out.

Jonas Brothers are absolutely owning the re-enactment game. And thanks to their Tik Tok fever, we are getting a regular supply of some epic recreations. Two weeks after treating their fins with a hilarious recreation of an explosive argument on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Jons brothers have dropped yet another fun view, but this time, they are impersonating themselves. In the latest clip, Nick, Kevin and Joe, go back to their Camp Rock days and it is the coolest thing on the internet today.

In a video shared on their official Instagram account, the three brothers can be seen sitting in the back of a car, wearing wigs, and getting into the characters from their 2008 teen-music film Cap Rock. The clip features the brothers lip-syncing their lines from a scene from the Disney film. “I don’t want to waste my summer at some camp. I am Shane Gray for crying out loud,” Joe says in the video. “Hey man we used to love this place. 3 years ago we were campers,” Nick argues. “This is where Connect 3 connected,” Kevin adds, referring to their fictional band in the film.

This latest video was just as epic as the KUWTK and all we can say is, keep them coming. Meanwhile, Last week, the trio dropped a fun new video for their latest single, What a Man Gotta Do and it received an overwhelming response from their fans. The video features the singers dancing their hearts out with their wives. Nick features with Jonas, Joe with Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas with his wife Danielle Jonas

