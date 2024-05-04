Jonas Brothers Reschedule Their Mexico Tour As Nick Jonas Is Down With Influenza A Disease; DETAILS Inside

Nick Jonas has caught a strain of Influenza A. The lead singer of the band Jonas Brothers shared an update on his health on Instagram after rescheduling the dates for the Mexico tour. While the fans are disappointed with the update, the band has moved their performance dates to August.

The singer in the social media video message shared that after being down with the disease, his voice has been affected, and he would not be able to sing if they went with the previous dates. While the actor-singer is not keeping well, the reports suggest Nick is allegedly in Dublin, shooting for his new musical comedy, along with Paul Rudd.

What did Nick Jonas say in his video message?

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers came online on May 3 to share that he has had a "nasty strain of Influenza A." Nick said in the video, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out."

Meanwhile, the musician also wrote a long caption revealing the rescheduled dates for the tour. He wrote, “Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza-A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time.”

The Jonas brother further stated, "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

Nick Jonas’ upcoming project

Apart from his musical schedules, Jonas has been cast to portray the role of a rockstar in the upcoming musical comedy Power Ballard. The singer will star along with Paul Rudd, who will play the character of a wedding singer. The film is directed by Jon Carney, who is known for movies like Once and Sing Street.

Speaking of the film, the director shared his thoughts on the script and casting, saying, “I’m delighted to be working with so many great people. I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen.”

Jonas is known for his voice, but the singer has also faced the camera by appearing in movies such as Love Again and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Power Ballard is slated to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

