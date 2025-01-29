Jonas Brothers Return to Disney For a 2025 Festive Project; DEETS

Jonas Brothers are set to return to Disney with a brand-new holiday project that marks a nostalgic return to their roots.

The news was first broken on Good Morning America before being confirmed by Disney+ and the band. The three brothers celebrated their new project by recreating one of the most famous moments from Love, Actually, but with a comedic twist and brotherly bickering.

In an Instagram video, the Sucker singers teased their upcoming festive movie. Nick simply reminded Joe that it was all about being silent and letting the audience read the cards as Joe tried to deliver the message. He said, "No, don't say it! The whole point is you don't say it, you just let them read it."

Later in the video, they announced, "Sorry to bother you ... but we're making a Christmas movie." Though it's only January, the anticipation begins to rise as fans flood the comments section with curiosity.

As per GMA, the working title of the film as of now is the Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, a story about the brothers tackling various obstacles on their way from London to New York to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Disney+ captioned the shared announcement, writing, "Too early for Christmas? Nah. The Jonas Brothers Christmas movie premieres later this year, only on #DisneyPlus!"

The old-timers will remember the initial connection with Disney of the Jonas Brothers, known best for their first major break after signing with Hollywood Records in 2007. They gained their mass appeal through various episodes of Hannah Montana, which gave way to their own Disney Channel series, Jonas.