Jonas Brothers Will Return to Disney with New Theme Song for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary; Know more
The Jonas Brothers, the iconic trio, are set to debut an all-new song, “Celebrate Happy,” as part of Disneyland’s milestone celebrations.
Disney is bringing back one of its most beloved musical acts to mark a major milestone. The Jonas Brothers are officially recording a brand-new theme song, Celebrate Happy, for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. This exciting news was announced alongside the band’s special event, JonasCon, further fueling the nostalgia and excitement among fans.
According to Disney Parks, the upbeat anthem will be featured “across various entertainment experiences” during Disneyland’s anniversary festivities, which kick off on May 16, 2025, and will continue through summer 2026. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear it—Celebrate Happy will be available for streaming starting May 13.
The Jonas Brothers have a long-standing history with Disney. They first gained widespread recognition through their work with Disney-owned Hollywood Records and rose to stardom with appearances on Disney Channel. Their journey includes starring in the hit movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, as well as leading their own Disney Channel series, Jonas, for two seasons. Over the years, the trio has continued to collaborate with Disney on various projects.
Beyond the theme song, the Jonas Brothers are also extending their partnership with Disney through A Very Jonas Christmas, a festive special set to premiere on Disney+. First-look images from the project were unveiled today, adding to the excitement surrounding their continued collaboration.
With Celebrate Happy setting the tone for Disneyland’s grand 70th anniversary celebration, fans can look forward to a nostalgic and joyous experience. The Jonas Brothers' return to the Disney fold further cements their legacy with the brand, ensuring a magical musical tribute to the happiest place on earth.
