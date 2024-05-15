Jonathan Bailey Confirms Lead Role In Jurassic World; Says 'It's Brilliant'

Bridgerton season 2 fame Jonathan Bailey is all set to grace his space on the screen in the upcoming Jurassic World installment. This news comes after Deadline reported Bailey being in talks for the upcoming Jurassic World film. Many of Bailey’s fans are excited about his new venture.

Fans will get to see Bailey in a rather different role, in a completely different environment as opposed to Bridergton. The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jonathan Bailey to star in the Jurassic World film

During the show, Fallon showed Bailey’s recent Instagram post. In the post, the actor is sitting by himself in Jurassic Theme Park’s empty ride vehicle while posing with peace signs up.

The 36-year-old actor revealed, “I was obsessed with the Jurassic World ride, and (the tour guide) must have thought it was a bit weird, but we went around once and then, at the end of it, he said, ‘Do you want to go on your own?’ And I was like, ‘…Yeah.” He added, “So we did it and I gave him a printout of (the photo).”

It is safe to say that the actor subtly teased us with his Instagram post. Fallon announced the news of Bialy being the official lead in the upcoming Jurrasic World movie with a drum roll!

Bailey admitted that he was “freaking out” a little. He added, “I mean, it’s mind-blowing, and it’s brilliant.” The actor revealed that he had to keep a secret about his role for around a month.

The film is written by David Koepp and directed by Gareth Edwards. As per Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is also in talks about being part of this installment. According to the outlet, the film is set to release in 2025.

Jonathan Bailey’s ‘nightmare’ came true

During the interview, Bailey reflected back on going with his family to watch the Jurassic Park movie.

He said, “It’s history and it’s the John Williams score. It’s (Steven) Spielberg. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

The excitement clearly shined on Bailey’s face when he spoke about his upcoming venture. The cheers from the audience were pretty loud as the announcement rolled in.

Fallon also discussed Bailey’s this year’s Garden Of Time-themed Met Gala look. The actor wore a custom Loewe’s double-breasted white suit jacket and a big floral embellishment on his neck. The 36-year-old actor revealed on the show that the embellishment was very heavy.

Bailey is all geared up for his upcoming movie Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Ethan Slater. The film will be released on November 27, 2024.