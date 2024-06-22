Jonathan Groff Claims Musical Theater Has ‘A Changing Effect’ On His Life; Says ‘It Has Been The Greatest Gift’

Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff feels lucky to have been a part of the musical play Merrily We Roll Along. After winning the prestigious Tony Award, the actor got into a conversation with Tamsen Fadal from The Broadway Show, where Groff revealed that the trophy was far away from him hours after he grabbed one for his character in Merrily We Roll Again.

Jonathan Groff was among the many actors who picked up the award on June 16 at the ceremony. Along with the Broadway star, the Harry Potter fame, Daniel Radcliffe, was also named one of the winners. However, the feeling of winning a Tony Award had not yet hit Groff.

What did Jonathan Groff say about being announced as a winner at the event?

While interacting with Broadway.com, Groff stated that the feeling of being called a Tony Award winner has not sunk in yet. He mentioned that it is one of the reasons why he passes on his trophy to everyone for pictures. Groff said, "That still hasn't sunk in. I think that's why I'm giving my Tony to people to take pictures with, because I'm like, 'What?'”

The actor also exclaimed that giving his prize to other people was one of his favorite things in the evening. Groff added, "My favorite thing tonight has been to give it to people to take pictures with... happily. That's actually the joy of it!"

The Glee actor has consistently given applaud-worthy performances in his Broadway plays. Groff has acted in theater shows, including Spring Awakening and Hamilton.

Adding to his gratitude in the interview with The Broadway Show, The Matrix Resurrections star revealed, "I feel so lucky to be a working actor, and to me, the opportunity to get on that stage is to acknowledge the incredible, life-changing effect that musical theater specifically has had on me.” Groff added, "It changed my life."

Jonathan Groff’s winning speech at the Tony Awards

Jonathan Groff stepped up on the stage of the Tony Awards to accept his prize for his performance in Merrily We Roll Again. During his acceptance speech, Groff said, "All I wanted was to be a part of this community."

The actor further expressed, "To actually be able to be a part of making theater in this city—and just as much to be able to watch the work of this incredible, incredible community—has been the greatest gift and pleasure of my life." Groff was joined by his mother, father, and brother at the award ceremony.

Speaking of his excitement for the event, the actor claimed, "I was expecting it to feel more like a party... And then tonight I felt, 'Oh my God, I'm at the Tonys!'"

In the screen space, Jonathan Groff is known for his works in the Glee, Frozen, and Mindhunter series, among other notable titles to his name.

