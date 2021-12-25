Jonathan Groff hails Keanu Reeves' action skills, calls him 'greatest action star of our time'

Jonathan Groff can vouch for Keanu Reeves' action ability. Groff, 36, who joins the Matrix trilogy in the next movie, The Matrix Resurrections, told The Hollywood Reporter that "all of the rumours" about costar Reeves, 57, and his "level of work ethic" when it comes to training and carrying off action sequences and stunts are real.

"He was there training and getting ready before all of us got there," recalled Groff, as per PEOPLE, who plays a new version of Hugo Weaving's villain Agent Smith. "My first day in the training tent, Keanu was in his jiu-jitsu outfit doing kicks and punches. I mean, he really sets the bar for all of us in the training. When the fight was happening, I also really wanted to be able to be present and to be trading energy back and forth with Keanu as Neo. I didn't want to be focusing on the moves. I wanted to know it so well so I could actually play it."

Groff, a Broadway performer who has also been on “Mindhunter” and as a voice in “Frozen,” described one of his important combat moments with the John Wick star as "like performing a really complex wonderful piece of music or a really intricate pas de deux." Groff noted how he and Reeves would get so caught up in their fight sequences that they would often continue long after director Lana Wachowski said "cut."

The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the trilogy, also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jessica Henwick. The Matrix Resurrections is now available in cinemas and on HBO Max.

