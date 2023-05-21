Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good spotted holding hands; rumored couple catch flight together amid dating rumors

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are spending more time together amid dating rumors.

On Saturday, May 20, Page Six published new photos of the duo where they can be seen holding hands and being fairly close together. The Creed III actor and Good were spotted getting into a flight together. In the photos, both actors were seen opting for casual outfits while they kept a low profile. While Jonathan donned a hoodie with sunglasses, Meagan was seen donning a baseball cap that helped her hide her face from the shutterbugs.

The pair’s photos come a week after news broke about their rumored romance. Reports suggest that their romance is ‘fairly new’ and that it has just been a few weeks since they started bonding. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Jonatha and Meagan were spotted at Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles a couple of weekends ago, where they watched a movie.

As of now, it is not yet clear how serious the rumored relationship is. Neither Jonathan Majors nor Meagan Good’s reps responded with a comment. However, news about their rumored relationship comes amid Jonathan’s legal battles after being accused of assault.

Jonathan Majors’ legal battles

For the unversed, Jonathan Majors is fighting criminal charges in New York City. Majors has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi in March, after a night of partying. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was initially arrested on charges that included strangulation of his ex-girlfriend. He was released later that day with an order of protection. The strangulation charge has been dropped, however, he now faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.

The actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry has maintained that her client is innocent. She has also provided evidence in the form of surveillance videos and text messages from the alleged victim, with the aim of proving Majors’ innocence.

Charges against Jonathan Majors have now been raised to a third-degree assault. According to the recent development with his case, Jonathan could have to spend up to one year in prison or three years of probation, if found guilty of the charges. His lawyer has now accused the district attorney of "fixing the case" and complying with the accuser's “recent lies.”

