Jonathan Majors could serve one year in prison as actor's charges get upgraded after hearing; Deets inside

Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in court virtually on May 6 for the hearing of his domestic violence case. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was charged with assault and strangulation of his ex-girlfriend in late March. The charges against him have now been upgraded to third-degree assault; this could mean the actor has to spend a year in prison or three years of probation.

Jonathan’s charges get upgraded

Jonathan Major’s charges against him have been upgraded recently. After his initial arrest in late March, the actor appeared on a Zoom call for a planned court hearing. On Tuesday, May 9, his charges were raised to a third-degree assault. According to the recent development with his case, Jonathan could have to spend up to one year in prison or three years of probation. His lawyer has now accused the district attorney of "fixing the case" and complying with the accuser's “recent lies.”

What did Jonathan do?

Jonathan was charged with the assault and strangulation of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor was additionally accused of felony harassment and violence. But his attorney claims that the charges have been "adjusted." Deadline reported that a superseding complaint of accusation of third-degree assault was announced on May 9 at the court hearing. A restraining order that forbids any direct or indirect communication between the involved parties has been put into place. Jonathan’s ex-Grace Jabbari was granted a temporary restraining order until the next court hearing.

Jonathan’s attorney calls out racial bias

Jonathan’s attorney Priya Chaudhry accuses the judicial system of “racial bias” and “glaring double standard." In a statement obtained by Daily Mail, Priya said, "This false case continues [despite] the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs. This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

She continued, "This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs, and his accuser highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system."

