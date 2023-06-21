Jonathan Majors gets support from girlfriend Meagan Good in new court hearing for domestic violence case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical assault and domestic violence

Jonathan Majors made his first appearance at Manhattan court for a new hearing for domestic violence case against him on Tuesday. The Creed III star faced ‘domestic violence charges’ from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors had to be present in-person as judge declared August 3 as trial date on the charges. During the hearing, Jonathan Majors’ rumored girlfriend-actress Meagan Good was seen supporting him in the case as the couple exited the court hand-in-hand.

Jonathan Majors makes first appearance in court as judge sets trial date

In an statement shared by Manhattan District Attorney press secretary Doug Cohen to USA Today, it has been said that the trial date was set for August 3. After scheduling his trial, Judge Rachel Pauley started the hearing by wishing Majors ‘best of luck.’ During the hearing, Majors was advised not to miss the trial date and if he does, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

Supporting her client, Jonathan Major’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry gave a new shade to the case as she said that her client ‘was actually a victim.’ Last week, some evidence have been provided by Priya which one way proved that his ex-girlefriend was the one assaulting the actor.

Giving importance to the evidence, the actor’s lawyer came with new statements. She said, “This evidence includes videos of [the woman's] frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of [her] violent actions.”

Why was Jonathan Majors accused of domestic violence?

On March 25 this year, police received a call from a Manhattan apartment, where a woman complained that she had been assaulted. The actor was accused of multiple charges, including assault and ‘aggravated harassment.’ USA Today reported that the New York Police took Majors into custody after a woman lodged a domestic violence complaint against the actor which include ‘physical assaultment’ and she was even taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors was previously introduced as Marvel supervillain Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He attended the Sundance Film Festival for the film Magazine Dreams in Janjuary and was announced as an award contender.

