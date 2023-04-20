Jonathan Majors lands in trouble again as more victims come forward amidst assault and abuse allegations

After being arrested for abuse and assault allegations, American actor Jonathan Majors is now in even more trouble. The 33-year-old was preparing for his court appearance on May 8, 2023, for the violence charges, but now even more victims have come forward and spoken about what they faced at the hands of Majors. Continue reading to know more details.

More victims speak up against Jonathan Majors amidst abuse allegations

Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023, in Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment by a 30-year-old woman. Now, a source has told Variety that multiple other alleged abuse victims of the controversial actor have come forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Meanwhile, the Creed III actor's legal team has repeatedly denied the allegations and claimed his innocence.

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated," said Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry. Amidst the allegations, Majors who starred as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was dropped by his publicist and management firm, the Lede Company and Management 360.

Additionally, there were also rumours of the actor being replaced by Marvel, while his US Army recruitment ad campaign was pulled back after the allegations came to light. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," said Laura DeFrancisco, spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office.

As per reports, Majors struck the victim "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear" and proceeded to "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain." He was charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," Chaudhry told Entertainment Tonight in a previous statement.