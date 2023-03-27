Jonathan Majors' lawyer claims 'evidence proves' he is 'entirely innocent' amidst assault allegations

American actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday, March 25, on charges of assault and harassment by the New York Police Department. The 33-year-old had domestic violence allegations against him after a dispute with a 30-year-old woman. As per the NYPD, the woman claimed she was assaulted by the Creed III star and taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck."

A spokesperson for Majors had told Variety, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up." Now, the actor's defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has given a statement and claimed of having proof that will prove Major's innocence. Keep reading to find out what the lawyer said and further details.

Jonathan Majors' claims his innocence

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," the criminal defense lawyer told Variety. She claims that there is video footage from the vehicle where the reported incident took place as well as witness testimony from the driver and onlookers.

Chaudhry also said that the only reason why Majors was arrested by the NYPD is that the woman was in an emotional crisis and the police department is supposed to make an arrest in such situations. "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday," she added.

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," Chaudhry concluded. The lawyer told Los Angeles Times that her team has also obtained "two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations." According to the NYPD, they responded to a 911 call at a Chelsea apartment and took Majors into custody.

The actor, who plays Kang the Conqueror, was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree. According to The New York Times, a judge granted a limited order of protection and ordered that Jonathan Majors be released on his own recognizance. The actor's next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.