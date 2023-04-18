Jonathan Majors loses out on his talent manager amid domestic violence allegations and personal ‘behavior’

Jonathan Majors is reeling from the success of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III with the combined gross box office collection of $745 millions. However, it was short lived as the Creed III star was soon mixed with the legal troubles.

Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023 due to the alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year old woman in New York City. As per authorities, the woman suffered from minor injuries on her neck and head and was taken to hospital for the same. The star was arrested for the same and he is expected to appear before a judge on May 8 for the multiple counts of assault and harassment.

Now, it seems that Majors’ talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped him over these troubles. Here is everything to know.

Watch the trailer of Creed III here:

Jonathan Majors in trouble

According to the reports, Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors. This move has seemed to come three weeks after the Creed III star was arrested due to the domestic violence charges in New York city. It is being said that the actor’s departure was also due to his personal behavior.

Jonathan Majors’ representation problem doesn’t end with Entertainment 360. Previously, PR firm The Lede Company has also dropped the Avengers actor in the last month. It seems that Majors’ behavior problem has also affected his other professional relationships. For instance, the Creed III star and fashion house Valentino ‘mutually agreed’ on the former's absence from this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.

Majors’ domestic violence arrest

In a statement, Jonathan Majors’ defense attorney said, ‘He is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently’.

