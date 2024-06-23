Jonathan Majors Mentions His Girlfriend Meagan Good In Acceptance Speech For Perseverance Award

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to assault and violence.

Jonathan Majors was honored with a Perseverance Award on Friday. In an emotional speech, the Creed III actor thanked multiple personalities and even mentioned his girlfriend, Meagan Good. The actor was awarded the trophy for his contribution to the industry at the Hollywood Unlock Impact Awards.

Along with his girlfriend, the Marvel star showed his gratitude to Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, and his mother. The actor talked about having perseverance through injustice in his speech, referring to his arrest over the March 2023 assault.

Jonathan Majors’ acceptance speech at the award ceremony

Mentioning his girlfriend, Majors, while accepting the award, he stated, "Meagan, I love you with all my strength and with all my heart; I love you.” He further added, "You done carried me so so so, so many nights. I love you. Through the fire."

Speaking of his dark times, the actor further added, "I'll say this: there will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean, dark, really dark, and I've seen that darkness in myself.” He continued, "I've sat in that pitch black, and what I've learned is that when we catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it."

At the moment of being presented with the trophy, Majors said that the award is for him and is a reminder to be helpful to the people in society, and help them win the trials, if ever they face one.

Majors was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, of sexual assault, after which the court ordered the actor to serve time on probation.

Jonathan Major’s sexual assault charges

Jonathan Majors faced sexual assault charges from his former partner, Grace Jabbari, who accused the actor of emotional distress, violence, and domestic abuse. Jabbari filed a lawsuit against Majors for the assault that began in 2021 and went on until 2023.

The actor was found guilty of the crime. According to the lawsuit, the actor’s then-girlfriend was suffering from “serious injuries to her body. Soon after, Grace disclosed the physical abuse to a member of Jonathan's management team in an effort to get him help. Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had outed him as an abuser.”

The accusations led to Marvel Studios and Disney Studios firing the actor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

